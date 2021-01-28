Mustang Energy PLC (MUST.L) (LON:MUST) Trading 27.6% Higher

Mustang Energy PLC (MUST.L) (LON:MUST) traded up 27.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 14 ($0.18) and last traded at GBX 18.50 ($0.24). 621,587 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 135% from the average session volume of 264,666 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 14.50 ($0.19).

The stock has a market cap of £1.47 million and a PE ratio of -3.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 13.63.

Mustang Energy PLC (MUST.L) Company Profile (LON:MUST)

Mustang Energy PLC does not have significant operations. It intends to acquire a target company or business or asset with operations in the energy or natural resources sectors. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

