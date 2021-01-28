Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Cowen

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) was upgraded by stock analysts at Cowen from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

MWA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mueller Water Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Boenning Scattergood upgraded Mueller Water Products from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.13.

Get Mueller Water Products alerts:

Shares of NYSE MWA opened at $11.94 on Thursday. Mueller Water Products has a twelve month low of $6.64 and a twelve month high of $13.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.26.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 13.39% and a net margin of 7.47%. The business had revenue of $265.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mueller Water Products will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Lydia W. Thomas sold 15,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.95, for a total transaction of $180,373.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 113,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,360,495.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael S. Nancarrow sold 3,973 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.76, for a total value of $46,722.48. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 39,904 shares in the company, valued at $469,271.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,948 shares of company stock worth $381,434 over the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Mueller Water Products by 69.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,175,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,840,000 after purchasing an additional 888,715 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 99.5% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 49,137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 24,506 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 24,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 5,917 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Mueller Water Products during the 3rd quarter worth about $639,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 92,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $961,000 after acquiring an additional 964 shares in the last quarter. 84.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Mueller Water Products

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for use in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Infrastructure and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment offers valves for water and gas systems, including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug, automatic control, and ball valves; dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants; pipe repair products, such as clamps and couplings used to repair leaks; and machines and tools for tapping, drilling, extracting, installing, and stopping-off.

Further Reading: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Mueller Water Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mueller Water Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.