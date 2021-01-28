MU Investments Co. Ltd. Grows Position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

MU Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 13.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 31,980 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,690 shares during the period. PPG Industries comprises about 4.1% of MU Investments Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. MU Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $4,570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in PPG Industries by 16.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,179,918 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $863,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,466 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in PPG Industries by 11.4% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,669,767 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $325,925,000 after purchasing an additional 274,033 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in PPG Industries by 119.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,446,148 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $176,548,000 after purchasing an additional 788,239 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in PPG Industries by 7.8% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,196,903 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $146,118,000 after purchasing an additional 86,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in PPG Industries by 84.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,136,356 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $120,522,000 after purchasing an additional 519,829 shares during the last quarter. 78.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PPG. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on PPG Industries from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on PPG Industries from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) raised PPG Industries to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Berenberg Bank raised PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on PPG Industries from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. PPG Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.79.

NYSE:PPG traded up $1.89 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $141.84. The stock had a trading volume of 2,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,666,697. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.52. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.77 and a 52 week high of $153.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $145.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $131.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.50 billion, a PE ratio of 30.89, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.11.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.02. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 25.01% and a net margin of 7.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 5.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 34.73%.

In other PPG Industries news, VP William E. Schaupp sold 3,850 shares of PPG Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.66, for a total value of $518,441.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,481.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

