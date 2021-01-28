MU Investments Co. Ltd. Acquires 8,010 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

MU Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 24.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 40,450 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,010 shares during the period. Ross Stores accounts for 4.4% of MU Investments Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. MU Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $4,913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ROST. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 14,882 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,827,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 713,770 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $66,609,000 after purchasing an additional 80,860 shares during the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the 3rd quarter worth about $399,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 263,946 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $24,631,000 after purchasing an additional 8,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 99,398 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $9,276,000 after acquiring an additional 8,600 shares during the period. 83.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on ROST. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $105.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. OTR Global downgraded shares of Ross Stores to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $109.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.09.

Shares of ROST traded up $3.80 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $111.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,809,579. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.30 and a 1-year high of $124.16. The stock has a market cap of $39.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.44, a PEG ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.41. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 22.57% and a net margin of 2.39%. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

Further Reading: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST).

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.