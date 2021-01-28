MTM Investment Management LLC Takes $2.67 Million Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 43,392 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,666,000. The Southern accounts for about 1.6% of MTM Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Southern in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in The Southern during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in The Southern during the third quarter worth $47,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in The Southern during the third quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC raised its holdings in The Southern by 474.5% during the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 948 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. 57.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other The Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.93, for a total transaction of $152,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 64,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,929,741.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total value of $1,858,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,116,030.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,164,100. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SO opened at $58.54 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $61.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The Southern Company has a 52 week low of $41.96 and a 52 week high of $71.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.44.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.29 billion. The Southern had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 10.08%. The Southern’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.32%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SO. Bank of America raised The Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised The Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Scotiabank raised The Southern from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Evercore ISI cut The Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on The Southern from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.00.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

