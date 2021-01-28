MTM Investment Management LLC Takes $1.66 Million Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 54,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,655,000. Bank of America comprises 1.0% of MTM Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 259.2% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 90.9% in the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 1,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Fiduciary Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

BAC has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Bank of America from $26.00 to $27.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Bank of America from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Bank of America from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. UBS Group set a $30.00 price objective on Bank of America and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Bank of America from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.13.

Shares of Bank of America stock opened at $30.13 on Thursday. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $17.95 and a one year high of $35.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.80 and its 200 day moving average is $26.84. The stock has a market cap of $260.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 19.50%. The company had revenue of $20.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.76 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, January 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.90 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.49%.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

