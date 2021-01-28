MTM Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 19,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $800,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,741,000. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 59.5% in the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 86,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,564,000 after purchasing an additional 32,435 shares during the period. First City Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 84.4% in the 3rd quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 66,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,632,000 after purchasing an additional 30,453 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 42,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 5,753 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Brown Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 8,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares during the period. 62.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on MO. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Altria Group in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.00.

MO opened at $42.05 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Altria Group, Inc. has a one year low of $30.95 and a one year high of $50.77.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 148.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Investors of record on Monday, December 28th were given a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.18%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.52%.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

