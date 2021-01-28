MTM Investment Management LLC Makes New $957,000 Investment in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 88,620 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $957,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. South State CORP. acquired a new position in shares of General Electric during the third quarter worth $25,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in General Electric in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new stake in General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in General Electric by 58.2% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,689 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092 shares during the period. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in General Electric in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.09% of the company’s stock.

Get General Electric alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on General Electric from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Bank of America increased their price objective on General Electric from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. UBS Group increased their price target on General Electric from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Barclays increased their price target on General Electric from $9.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on General Electric from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. General Electric currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.06.

GE stock opened at $11.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.30 billion, a PE ratio of 31.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.06 and its 200-day moving average is $8.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.04. General Electric has a 1 year low of $5.48 and a 1 year high of $13.26.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $21.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.62 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 4.52%. General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 25th. Investors of record on Monday, December 21st were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 18th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. General Electric’s payout ratio is 6.15%.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in the United States, Europe, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

Recommended Story: Capital Gains Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.