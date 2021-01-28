MTM Investment Management LLC Makes New $465,000 Investment in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,310 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 297.6% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 334 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 2,136 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $324,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 92.0% during the fourth quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,459 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,938,000 after purchasing an additional 2,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 18,012 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,394,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. 77.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LMT opened at $333.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $93.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.33, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $266.11 and a 1-year high of $442.53. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $348.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $371.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.41 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.92 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 173.43% and a net margin of 10.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $509.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $420.00 to $368.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Friday, November 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $405.00 to $414.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $440.59.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space Systems.

