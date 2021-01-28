MTM Investment Management LLC Makes New $465,000 Investment in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,310 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 297.6% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 334 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 2,136 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $324,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 92.0% during the fourth quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,459 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,938,000 after purchasing an additional 2,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 18,012 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,394,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. 77.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
LMT opened at $333.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $93.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.33, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $266.11 and a 1-year high of $442.53. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $348.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $371.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.12.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $509.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $420.00 to $368.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Friday, November 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $405.00 to $414.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $440.59.
Lockheed Martin
Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space Systems.
