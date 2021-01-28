MTM Investment Management LLC Buys New Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 13,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,121,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PM. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 250.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,955,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,082,000 after acquiring an additional 2,825,130 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,120,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,533,537,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526,001 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 97.1% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 1,402,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,146,000 after acquiring an additional 691,062 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 671,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,375,000 after acquiring an additional 218,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,316,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,744,000 after acquiring an additional 208,592 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

PM opened at $79.82 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $124.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.15, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.01 and a 1 year high of $90.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $82.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.32.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 22nd. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.01%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 92.49%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PM. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Philip Morris International from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. UBS Group cut Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Argus cut Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Citigroup raised Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Philip Morris International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.00.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

