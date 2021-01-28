MTM Investment Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 22,014 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $704,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ENB. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Enbridge by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,710,735 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $264,873,000 after purchasing an additional 785,573 shares during the period. Woodstock Corp grew its position in shares of Enbridge by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 57,145 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after purchasing an additional 3,052 shares during the period. Nexus Investment Management ULC boosted its position in Enbridge by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 661,077 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $19,297,000 after acquiring an additional 2,884 shares during the last quarter. Verity & Verity LLC boosted its position in Enbridge by 211.6% during the 3rd quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 180,680 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,337,000 after acquiring an additional 122,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in Enbridge by 78.8% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,083 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Enbridge alerts:

ENB stock opened at $33.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.66, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.40. Enbridge Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.57 and a fifty-two week high of $43.15.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $6.84 billion for the quarter. Enbridge had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 5.57%. Research analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.6523 per share. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.74%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.00%.

ENB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Enbridge from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Enbridge from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 9th. TD Securities reduced their price target on Enbridge from $57.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Enbridge from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.19.

Enbridge Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Recommended Story: Inverted Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB).

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.