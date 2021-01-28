MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) Shares Acquired by Copeland Capital Management LLC

Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) by 16.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 517,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,614 shares during the quarter. MSC Industrial Direct accounts for about 1.9% of Copeland Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Copeland Capital Management LLC owned 0.93% of MSC Industrial Direct worth $43,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 63.2% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 418.7% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct in the 3rd quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on MSC Industrial Direct from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on MSC Industrial Direct from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Raymond James raised MSC Industrial Direct from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on MSC Industrial Direct in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.88.

Shares of MSM traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $80.61. 1,582 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 510,239. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.93 and a 12-month high of $87.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89 and a beta of 0.99.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.02. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 7.14%. The business had revenue of $771.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $771.54 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 12th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 11th. MSC Industrial Direct’s payout ratio is 63.29%.

In other MSC Industrial Direct news, SVP Edward F. Martin, Jr. sold 871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.64, for a total value of $71,108.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Douglas E. Jones sold 10,713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $889,179.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About MSC Industrial Direct

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

