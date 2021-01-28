Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS) Stock Price Down 14.1%

Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS) shares were down 14.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.45 and last traded at $1.52. Approximately 3,305,863 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 18% from the average daily volume of 4,041,221 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.77.

MOTS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Motus GI from $3.00 to $2.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Motus GI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Motus GI from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Motus GI currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.17.

The company has a market capitalization of $49.01 million, a P/E ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 2.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.03.

Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.13). The business had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.03 million. Motus GI had a negative net margin of 12,916.77% and a negative return on equity of 151.69%. On average, equities analysts predict that Motus GI Holdings, Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 550,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.48, for a total value of $814,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders purchased a total of 19,000 shares of company stock worth $18,540 over the last ninety days. 18.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS)

Motus GI Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, provides endoscopy solutions that enhance clinical outcomes and the cost-efficiency associated with the diagnosis and management of gastrointestinal conditions in the United States and Israel. Its flagship product is the Pure-Vu system, a medical device to facilitate the cleaning of a poorly prepared colon during the colonoscopy procedure.

