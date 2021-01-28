Motorola Solutions (MSI) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.60 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.17. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 10.39% and a negative return on equity of 158.99%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Motorola Solutions to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE MSI opened at $171.54 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $170.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.27. Motorola Solutions has a 52 week low of $120.77 and a 52 week high of $187.49. The stock has a market cap of $29.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.38, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.74.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This is a boost from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 38.17%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MSI shares. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $160.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. TD Securities raised shares of Motorola Solutions to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $35.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $181.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $179.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.07.

In other Motorola Solutions news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.90, for a total transaction of $10,014,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

