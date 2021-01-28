MotaCoin Tops 1-Day Volume of $347.00 (MOTA)

MotaCoin (CURRENCY:MOTA) traded up 12.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. One MotaCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0053 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, MotaCoin has traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. MotaCoin has a market capitalization of $172,775.24 and $347.00 worth of MotaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

NewYork Exchange (NYE) traded 22.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.92 or 0.00057045 BTC.

Impleum (IMPL) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000013 BTC.

PRiVCY (PRIV) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Ultra Clear (UCR) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Fanaticos Cash (FCH) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Diplexcoin (DLX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000022 BTC.

About MotaCoin

MotaCoin is a coin. Its launch date was March 18th, 2018. MotaCoin’s total supply is 67,208,021 coins and its circulating supply is 32,759,735 coins. The official website for MotaCoin is www.motacoin.net

Buying and Selling MotaCoin

MotaCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MotaCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MotaCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MotaCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

