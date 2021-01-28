Moseley Investment Management Inc. Trims Stake in Vanguard Utilities Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Moseley Investment Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Vanguard Utilities Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VPU) by 19.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,691 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beacon Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 707,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,394,000 after purchasing an additional 41,268 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Utilities Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth $72,337,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Utilities Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 435,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,186,000 after buying an additional 6,544 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Utilities Index Fund ETF Shares by 57.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 229,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,687,000 after buying an additional 83,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Vanguard Utilities Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 140,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,151,000 after buying an additional 9,234 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VPU stock opened at $135.03 on Thursday. Vanguard Utilities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $96.09 and a 52-week high of $156.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.44.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

