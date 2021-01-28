Moseley Investment Management Inc. Sells 3,000 Shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

Moseley Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) by 44.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,747 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy Partners were worth $251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 4.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 54,619 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $2,547,000 after acquiring an additional 2,079 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 9.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,368,897 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $172,757,000 after acquiring an additional 293,712 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 4.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,881 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 2.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 394,532 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $20,232,000 after acquiring an additional 8,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 16.7% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 19,044 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $977,000 after acquiring an additional 2,724 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NEP. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $57.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $60.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Vertical Research raised shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.85.

Shares of NextEra Energy Partners stock opened at $76.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of -53.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $72.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.51. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a 1 year low of $29.01 and a 1 year high of $88.29.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The solar energy provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $212.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.54 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post -1.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -157.62%.

NextEra Energy Partners Company Profile

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

