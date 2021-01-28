Moseley Investment Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Moseley Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 18.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 669 shares during the period. Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $59,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $65,000. Institutional investors own 63.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 3,500 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.63, for a total transaction of $324,205.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of DUK opened at $91.71 on Thursday. Duke Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $62.13 and a 1 year high of $103.79. The company has a market cap of $67.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $90.70 and a 200-day moving average of $88.23.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.08. Duke Energy had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.965 per share. This represents a $3.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.28%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Duke Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.00.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

