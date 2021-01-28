Moseley Investment Management Inc. Purchases 1,088 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Moseley Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 35.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,177 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares during the quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Walmart by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,533 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,518,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Hardy Reed LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 1,962 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Tatro Capital LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 3.5% in the third quarter. Tatro Capital LLC now owns 2,209 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 648 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 18.4% during the third quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 488 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. 29.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $143.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $406.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.00 and a 1-year high of $153.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $145.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.25.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.16. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. The company had revenue of $134.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on WMT shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on Walmart from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on Walmart from $155.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Walmart from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Walmart from $154.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Walmart from $155.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.28.

In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 450,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.95, for a total value of $67,927,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,280,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $495,265,591.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.49, for a total value of $76,245,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,673,580 shares in the company, valued at $1,475,124,214.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 9,425,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,381,363,395. 50.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Story: What does a bar chart display?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.