Moseley Investment Management Inc. Purchases 1,088 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Moseley Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 35.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,177 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares during the quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Walmart by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,533 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,518,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Hardy Reed LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 1,962 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Tatro Capital LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 3.5% in the third quarter. Tatro Capital LLC now owns 2,209 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 648 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 18.4% during the third quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 488 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. 29.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $143.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $406.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.00 and a 1-year high of $153.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $145.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.25.
Several equities analysts have commented on WMT shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on Walmart from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on Walmart from $155.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Walmart from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Walmart from $154.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Walmart from $155.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.28.
In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 450,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.95, for a total value of $67,927,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,280,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $495,265,591.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.49, for a total value of $76,245,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,673,580 shares in the company, valued at $1,475,124,214.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 9,425,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,381,363,395. 50.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
About Walmart
Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.
Featured Story: What does a bar chart display?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT).
Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.