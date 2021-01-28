Moseley Investment Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Moseley Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 2,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Raymond James by 1,626.1% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Raymond James during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Raymond James during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Raymond James by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Raymond James during the third quarter valued at approximately $123,000. 75.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Bella Loykhter Allaire sold 5,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.23, for a total transaction of $490,017.99. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,620,403.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Paul C. Reilly sold 13,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.84, for a total transaction of $1,282,677.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,689,307.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 94,357 shares of company stock valued at $8,390,555 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 10.82% of the company’s stock.

RJF stock opened at $95.41 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.39 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Raymond James has a 52 week low of $54.21 and a 52 week high of $105.18.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. Raymond James had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 12.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Raymond James will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 4th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. This is a boost from Raymond James’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Raymond James’s payout ratio is currently 25.53%.

Several research firms have issued reports on RJF. Compass Point lifted their price target on shares of Raymond James from $80.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Raymond James from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Raymond James from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Raymond James from $93.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.73.

About Raymond James

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

