Moseley Investment Management Inc. Makes New $202,000 Investment in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC)

Moseley Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $191,568,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $152,679,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,455,000. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,017,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,824,000. 51.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Brookfield Renewable alerts:

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Brookfield Renewable from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th.

Shares of NYSE:BEPC opened at $54.58 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.03. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a one year low of $26.67 and a one year high of $63.31.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th were paid a $0.868 dividend. This represents a $3.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 27th.

About Brookfield Renewable

Brookfield Renewable Corporation operates renewable power assets in the United States, Brazil, and Colombia. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 19,000 megawatts, as well as 18,000 megawatt of development pipeline. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Further Reading: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Renewable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Renewable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.