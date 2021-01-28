Moseley Investment Management Inc. Invests $225,000 in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VYMI)

Moseley Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VYMI) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 293.6% in the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,000.

Shares of VYMI opened at $62.01 on Thursday. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $39.33 and a fifty-two week high of $64.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $62.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.99.

