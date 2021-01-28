Moseley Investment Management Inc. Acquires 766 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Moseley Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 24.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,868 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the period. Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Fiduciary Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 44.3% during the third quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRK opened at $77.07 on Thursday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.25 and a 52-week high of $89.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $81.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.42. The firm has a market cap of $194.99 billion, a PE ratio of 17.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.30. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 53.83% and a net margin of 24.33%. The firm had revenue of $12.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.51 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.10%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MRK. Truist began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Sunday, December 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Merck & Co., Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.36.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. The company offers therapeutic for cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases; neuromuscular blocking agents; cholesterol modifying medicines; and anti-bacterial and vaginal contraceptive products.

