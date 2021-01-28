Morgan Stanley Takes $149,000 Position in Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR)

Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 4,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KYMR. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Kymera Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $24,769,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,170,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,262,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $825,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Kymera Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $717,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Kymera Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:KYMR opened at $65.02 on Thursday. Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.43 and a twelve month high of $91.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.25.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($1.11). The company had revenue of $14.53 million for the quarter. Analysts expect that Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on KYMR. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Kymera Therapeutics from $45.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kymera Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.33.

Kymera Therapeutics Profile

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; and STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases.

Further Reading: What is Call Option Volume?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KYMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR).

Receive News & Ratings for Kymera Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kymera Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.