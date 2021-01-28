Morgan Stanley Sells 5,424 Shares of The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS)

Morgan Stanley trimmed its holdings in shares of The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS) by 40.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,987 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,424 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in The First Bancshares were worth $167,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FBMS. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of The First Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of The First Bancshares by 467.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,957 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 4,083 shares during the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of The First Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at $259,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The First Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at $262,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of The First Bancshares by 58.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,013 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 4,429 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FBMS opened at $29.78 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $637.47 million, a PE ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.23. The First Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.27 and a 12-month high of $35.50.

The First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.10. The First Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 23.05%. As a group, analysts predict that The First Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FBMS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered The First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. TheStreet raised The First Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of The First Bancshares in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd.

The First Bancshares Profile

The First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The First, A National Banking Association that provides general commercial and retail banking services. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking Division, and Holding Company. It offers deposit services, including checking, NOW, and savings accounts; other time deposits, such as daily money market accounts and longer-term certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

