Morgan Stanley Sells 1,839 Shares of Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS)

Morgan Stanley reduced its holdings in Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,803 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,839 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Krystal Biotech were worth $163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KRYS. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Krystal Biotech during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Liberty One Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Krystal Biotech by 103.3% during the third quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Krystal Biotech by 108.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Krystal Biotech by 6.4% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Krystal Biotech by 10.6% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Krystal Biotech alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on KRYS. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Krystal Biotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Krystal Biotech from $68.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.00.

KRYS stock opened at $67.44 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.57 and a beta of 1.20. Krystal Biotech, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.08 and a 12 month high of $74.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $63.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.41.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.02). Sell-side analysts forecast that Krystal Biotech, Inc. will post -1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Krystal Biotech Profile

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a gene therapy company, develops and commercializes medicines for patients suffering from skin diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is beremagene geperpavec (B-VEC), which has completed Phase I/II clinical study to treat dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa.

Read More: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS).

Receive News & Ratings for Krystal Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Krystal Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.