Morgan Stanley Reduces Stock Position in Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT)

Morgan Stanley lessened its stake in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT) by 20.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,786 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 16,101 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Permian Basin Royalty Trust were worth $153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PBT opened at $3.40 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.97. The company has a market cap of $158.47 million, a PE ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 1.13. Permian Basin Royalty Trust has a 52-week low of $2.11 and a 52-week high of $4.02.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.36 million for the quarter. Permian Basin Royalty Trust had a net margin of 92.33% and a return on equity of 3,450.03%.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th will be issued a $0.0115 dividend. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust Profile

Permian Basin Royalty Trust, an express trust, holds overriding royalty interests in various oil and gas properties in the United States. The company owns a 75% net overriding royalty interest in the Waddell Ranch properties comprising Dune, Judkins, McKnight, Tubb, Devonian, and Waddell fields located in Crane County, Texas.

