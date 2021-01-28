Morgan Stanley Raises Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) Price Target to $30.00

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on SLB. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $27.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, HSBC cut shares of Schlumberger from a hold rating to a reduce rating and set a $18.10 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $22.60.

NYSE SLB opened at $21.81 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $30.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.87, a P/E/G ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 2.28. Schlumberger has a 12-month low of $11.87 and a 12-month high of $35.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.53.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 40.15% and a positive return on equity of 7.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Schlumberger will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.01%.

In related news, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 2,981 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total value of $65,790.67. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $414,320.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Saul R. Laureles sold 5,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.85, for a total transaction of $109,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $330,874.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,981 shares of company stock worth $500,391 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Schlumberger by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 10.7% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 6,033 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 2.5% during the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,089 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 1.3% during the third quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 53,394 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 16,903 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. 73.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

