Morgan Stanley Raises Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) Price Target to $8.00

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CASA. Northland Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Casa Systems in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Barclays raised shares of Casa Systems from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Casa Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Casa Systems from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.69.

Shares of NASDAQ CASA opened at $8.65 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $722.48 million, a P/E ratio of -28.83 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.33. Casa Systems has a 1 year low of $1.85 and a 1 year high of $8.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 2.32.

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $105.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.30 million. Casa Systems had a negative net margin of 6.24% and a positive return on equity of 11.73%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Casa Systems will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CASA. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Casa Systems by 185.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 5,393 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Casa Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Casa Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $73,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Casa Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Casa Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.29% of the company’s stock.

About Casa Systems

Casa Systems, Inc, a communications technology company, provides solutions for next-generation centralized, distributed, and virtualized architectures for cable broadband, fixed-line broadband, and wireless networks in North America, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

