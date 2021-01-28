Morgan Stanley Purchases 1,925 Shares of Kewaunee Scientific Co. (NASDAQ:KEQU)

Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Kewaunee Scientific Co. (NASDAQ:KEQU) by 11.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,280 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,925 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Kewaunee Scientific were worth $172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

KEQU stock opened at $12.87 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.78. The stock has a market cap of $35.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.33 and a beta of 0.61. Kewaunee Scientific Co. has a 1 year low of $6.96 and a 1 year high of $13.45.

Kewaunee Scientific (NASDAQ:KEQU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Kewaunee Scientific had a negative net margin of 2.61% and a negative return on equity of 9.52%. The business had revenue of $39.00 million during the quarter.

In related news, Director John Russell bought 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.68 per share, with a total value of $43,560.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 19,000 shares in the company, valued at $183,920. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Kewaunee Scientific Company Profile

Kewaunee Scientific Corporation designs, manufactures, and installs laboratory, healthcare, and technical furniture products. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its products include steel, wood, laminate furniture, fume hoods, biological safety cabinets, laminar flow and ductless hoods, adaptable modular and column systems, moveable workstations and carts, epoxy resin worksurfaces, sinks, and accessories and related design services.

