Morgan Stanley Lowers Position in Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC)

Morgan Stanley lessened its stake in Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC) by 97.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,702 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 443,223 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Orion Engineered Carbons were worth $146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Orion Engineered Carbons in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. WealthStone Inc. purchased a new stake in Orion Engineered Carbons in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $130,000. Beddow Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Orion Engineered Carbons in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $131,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 279.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,276 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 10,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new stake in Orion Engineered Carbons in the 3rd quarter worth $262,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.98% of the company’s stock.

In other Orion Engineered Carbons news, Director Hans Dietrich Winkhaus acquired 4,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.52 per share, with a total value of $69,928.32. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,816 shares in the company, valued at $128,008.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on OEC shares. Loop Capital raised shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $14.50 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th.

OEC stock opened at $15.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $955.69 million, a P/E ratio of 34.35 and a beta of 1.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07. Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. has a 52 week low of $5.93 and a 52 week high of $19.20.

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. Orion Engineered Carbons had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 38.90%. The company had revenue of $282.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. Orion Engineered Carbons’s revenue was down 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Orion Engineered Carbons Company Profile

Orion Engineered Carbons SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells carbon black products in Germany, the United States, South Korea, Brazil, China, South Africa, the rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; high purity carbon black grades for the fiber industry; and various conductive carbon black grades for use in polymer and printing applications, as well as in silicon, non-woven textile, building material, battery electrodes metallurgical, agrochemical, and carbon brush applications.

