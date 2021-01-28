Morgan Stanley Increases Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) Price Target to $46.00

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the bank’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 26.79% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SNV. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Synovus Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $34.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Stephens upgraded shares of Synovus Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Synovus Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.04.

Shares of SNV opened at $36.28 on Thursday. Synovus Financial has a 12 month low of $10.91 and a 12 month high of $39.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.77. The company has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.77, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.66.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.26. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 8.20%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Synovus Financial will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 125.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,014,625 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $82,420,000 after acquiring an additional 2,237,701 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 79.5% during the third quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,803,452 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,179,000 after purchasing an additional 798,810 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 439.4% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 410,464 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,690,000 after purchasing an additional 334,366 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Synovus Financial by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 891,947 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,883,000 after purchasing an additional 216,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Synovus Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,248,000. 76.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

