Morgan Stanley Has $177,000 Stock Holdings in Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN)

Morgan Stanley lessened its position in shares of Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) by 58.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,739 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,759 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Golden Entertainment were worth $177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Golden Entertainment during the third quarter valued at $165,000. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new stake in Golden Entertainment in the third quarter valued at about $176,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Golden Entertainment by 293.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 14,611 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP increased its holdings in Golden Entertainment by 130.2% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 25,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 14,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Golden Entertainment by 585.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 38,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 32,988 shares during the last quarter. 48.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:GDEN opened at $17.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.32, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $479.36 million, a PE ratio of -3.78 and a beta of 2.66. Golden Entertainment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.55 and a 52-week high of $21.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.71.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.46. The business had revenue of $205.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.89 million. Golden Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 43.76% and a negative net margin of 17.22%. On average, research analysts predict that Golden Entertainment, Inc. will post -3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GDEN shares. Macquarie upped their price objective on Golden Entertainment from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Golden Entertainment from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Golden Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Roth Capital began coverage on Golden Entertainment in a report on Monday, November 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.80.

Golden Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a diversified entertainment platform in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Casinos and Distributed Gaming. The Casinos segment owns and operates ten resort casino properties in Nevada and Maryland.

