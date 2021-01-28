Morgan Stanley Grows Stake in Luther Burbank Co. (NASDAQ:LBC)

Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Luther Burbank Co. (NASDAQ:LBC) by 113.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,321 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,807 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Luther Burbank were worth $170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Luther Burbank by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 96,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,000 after buying an additional 6,372 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Luther Burbank by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 24,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Luther Burbank by 117.3% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 52,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 28,329 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Luther Burbank by 216.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 3,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Luther Burbank by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 110,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 6,214 shares in the last quarter. 16.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Luther Burbank alerts:

NASDAQ:LBC opened at $9.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $498.42 million, a P/E ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. Luther Burbank Co. has a fifty-two week low of $6.76 and a fifty-two week high of $11.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.68.

Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.04. Luther Burbank had a net margin of 17.18% and a return on equity of 7.21%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Luther Burbank Co. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Tammy Mahoney sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.60, for a total value of $31,800.00. Company insiders own 21.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Luther Burbank from $10.50 to $9.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Luther Burbank from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Luther Burbank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.13.

Luther Burbank Company Profile

Luther Burbank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Luther Burbank Savings that provides various banking products and services for real estate investors, professionals, entrepreneurs, high net worth individuals, and commercial businesses. The company offers interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts.

Recommended Story: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Luther Burbank Co. (NASDAQ:LBC).

Receive News & Ratings for Luther Burbank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luther Burbank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.