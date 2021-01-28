Morgan Stanley Downgrades Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) to Equal Weight

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) was downgraded by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on HLNE. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Hamilton Lane in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Hamilton Lane in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hamilton Lane from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Hamilton Lane from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.80.

HLNE stock opened at $75.42 on Tuesday. Hamilton Lane has a 52-week low of $36.27 and a 52-week high of $84.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $78.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.83. The company has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.08 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.19.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $84.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.02 million. Hamilton Lane had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 44.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hamilton Lane will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 76,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,924,000 after buying an additional 6,143 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 50.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,127,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049,262 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after buying an additional 3,038 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 294.7% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 48,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,131,000 after buying an additional 36,188 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 27,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,763,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares during the period. 60.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hamilton Lane Company Profile

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It provides following services: separate accounts (customized to each individual client and structured as single client vehicles); specialized strategies (fund-of-funds, secondaries, co-investments, taft-hartley, distribution management); advisory relationships (including due diligence, strategic portfolio planning, monitoring and reporting services); and reporting and analytics solutions.

