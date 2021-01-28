Morgan Stanley Downgrades Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) to Equal Weight

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) was downgraded by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports.
A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on HLNE. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Hamilton Lane in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Hamilton Lane in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hamilton Lane from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Hamilton Lane from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.80.
HLNE stock opened at $75.42 on Tuesday. Hamilton Lane has a 52-week low of $36.27 and a 52-week high of $84.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $78.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.83. The company has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.08 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.19.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 76,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,924,000 after buying an additional 6,143 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 50.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,127,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049,262 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after buying an additional 3,038 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 294.7% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 48,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,131,000 after buying an additional 36,188 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 27,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,763,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares during the period. 60.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Hamilton Lane Company Profile
Hamilton Lane Incorporated is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It provides following services: separate accounts (customized to each individual client and structured as single client vehicles); specialized strategies (fund-of-funds, secondaries, co-investments, taft-hartley, distribution management); advisory relationships (including due diligence, strategic portfolio planning, monitoring and reporting services); and reporting and analytics solutions.
