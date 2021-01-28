Morgan Stanley Cuts Position in América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMOV)

Morgan Stanley trimmed its holdings in shares of América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMOV) by 14.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,434 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,156 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in América Móvil were worth $155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, OTA Financial Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of América Móvil in the 3rd quarter worth about $808,000.

NYSE AMOV opened at $14.30 on Thursday. América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52-week low of $10.41 and a 52-week high of $17.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.26.

AmÃ©rica MÃ³vil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging, and other wireless entertainment and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

