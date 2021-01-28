Morgan Stanley Boosts Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) Price Target to $51.00

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $47.00 to $51.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

ALLY has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Ally Financial from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Ally Financial in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They issued an outperform rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Ally Financial from $33.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Barclays boosted their price target on Ally Financial from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Ally Financial from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $37.35.

Ally Financial stock opened at $36.45 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The company has a market capitalization of $13.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.87 and a beta of 1.61. Ally Financial has a 52 week low of $10.22 and a 52 week high of $41.99.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.55. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 12.22%. Research analysts anticipate that Ally Financial will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.43%.

In other Ally Financial news, CAO David J. Debrunner sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.82, for a total transaction of $693,450.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 87,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,683,774.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALLY. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 52.0% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ally Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ally Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ally Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in Ally Financial by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. 92.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ally Financial Company Profile

Ally Financial Inc, a bank holding company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

