MoonTools (MOONS) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $733.00

MoonTools (CURRENCY:MOONS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 27th. One MoonTools token can currently be purchased for approximately $7.97 or 0.00025306 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MoonTools has a market cap of $219,070.73 and $733.00 worth of MoonTools was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, MoonTools has traded 1.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get MoonTools alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003184 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.41 or 0.00052114 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000814 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.95 or 0.00133245 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $90.00 or 0.00285900 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.60 or 0.00068608 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.86 or 0.00069456 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $103.62 or 0.00329157 BTC.

About MoonTools

MoonTools’ total supply is 50,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,500 tokens. MoonTools’ official website is www.moontools.io

MoonTools Token Trading

MoonTools can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MoonTools directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MoonTools should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MoonTools using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MoonTools Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MoonTools and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.