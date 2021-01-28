MoonSwap Trading 9.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days (MOON)

MoonSwap (CURRENCY:MOON) traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 28th. Over the last seven days, MoonSwap has traded 9.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One MoonSwap token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000413 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MoonSwap has a market cap of $1.75 million and approximately $5,258.00 worth of MoonSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get MoonSwap alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $129.30 or 0.00411650 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 49.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000037 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00004187 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000197 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00003479 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003539 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0980 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0920 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0840 or 0.00000267 BTC.

MoonSwap Profile

MoonSwap is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 28th, 2013. MoonSwap’s total supply is 13,468,588 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,447,083 tokens. MoonSwap’s official website is moonswap.fi . MoonSwap’s official message board is medium.com/@MoonSwap . MoonSwap’s official Twitter account is @RealMooncoin

MoonSwap Token Trading

MoonSwap can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MoonSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MoonSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MoonSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MoonSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MoonSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.