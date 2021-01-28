MoonSwap (MOON) 24 Hour Volume Hits $5,258.00

MoonSwap (CURRENCY:MOON) traded down 4.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 28th. One MoonSwap token can now be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000413 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, MoonSwap has traded 9.5% higher against the US dollar. MoonSwap has a market capitalization of $1.75 million and approximately $5,258.00 worth of MoonSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $129.30 or 0.00411650 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 49.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000037 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00004187 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000197 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00003479 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003539 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0980 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0920 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0840 or 0.00000267 BTC.

About MoonSwap

MoonSwap is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 28th, 2013. MoonSwap’s total supply is 13,468,588 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,447,083 tokens. The official message board for MoonSwap is medium.com/@MoonSwap . MoonSwap’s official Twitter account is @RealMooncoin . MoonSwap’s official website is moonswap.fi

MoonSwap Token Trading

MoonSwap can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MoonSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MoonSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MoonSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

