MoonSwap Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.75 Million (MOON)

MoonSwap (CURRENCY:MOON) traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 28th. MoonSwap has a total market capitalization of $1.75 million and approximately $5,258.00 worth of MoonSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, MoonSwap has traded up 9.5% against the U.S. dollar. One MoonSwap token can now be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000413 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get MoonSwap alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $129.30 or 0.00411650 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 49.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000037 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00004187 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000197 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00003479 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003539 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0980 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0920 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0840 or 0.00000267 BTC.

MoonSwap Profile

MoonSwap (CRYPTO:MOON) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 28th, 2013. MoonSwap’s total supply is 13,468,588 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,447,083 tokens. The official website for MoonSwap is moonswap.fi . MoonSwap’s official Twitter account is @RealMooncoin . The official message board for MoonSwap is medium.com/@MoonSwap

MoonSwap Token Trading

MoonSwap can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MoonSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MoonSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MoonSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MoonSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MoonSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.