Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.97 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) will post $1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Moody’s’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.08 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.86. Moody’s reported earnings per share of $2.00 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, February 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Moody’s will report full-year earnings of $10.19 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.10 to $10.32. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $10.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.10 to $10.50. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Moody’s.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 170.55% and a net margin of 34.31%. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.15 EPS.

MCO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Moody’s from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Moody’s from $300.00 to $292.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Moody’s from $293.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. UBS Group lifted their target price on Moody’s from $358.00 to $368.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $299.08.

Moody’s stock traded up $7.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $270.07. 784,061 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 881,098. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $277.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $281.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77. The company has a market cap of $50.72 billion, a PE ratio of 28.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.18. Moody’s has a one year low of $164.19 and a one year high of $305.95.

In related news, EVP John J. Goggins sold 16,223 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.58, for a total value of $4,519,403.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,613,767.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 42,662 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.99, for a total value of $11,944,933.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 270,908 shares in the company, valued at $75,851,530.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 101,547 shares of company stock worth $28,845,276 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MCO. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moody’s in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Hexavest Inc. boosted its position in Moody’s by 245.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 128 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 59.8% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 139 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Norway Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings and assessment services; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

