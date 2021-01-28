Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Makes New Investment in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC purchased a new position in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,066 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $891,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FRC. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 216,578 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,955,000 after purchasing an additional 22,825 shares in the last quarter. Woodstock Corp bought a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 57,947 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,320,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 2,818 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 249,120 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,169,000 after purchasing an additional 19,647 shares in the last quarter. 95.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get First Republic Bank alerts:

Shares of First Republic Bank stock opened at $147.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.13. First Republic Bank has a 52-week low of $70.06 and a 52-week high of $166.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.32 billion, a PE ratio of 25.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.06.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 13th. The bank reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.08. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 22.95% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that First Republic Bank will post 6.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 27th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is 13.77%.

FRC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Compass Point reaffirmed a “top pick” rating on shares of First Republic Bank in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $130.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Republic Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $114.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.06.

First Republic Bank Company Profile

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC).

Receive News & Ratings for First Republic Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Republic Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.