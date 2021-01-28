Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Invests $710,000 in HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC acquired a new position in HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 5,363 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $710,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HEI. Bath Savings Trust Co raised its stake in shares of HEICO by 22.4% in the third quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 34,728 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,634,000 after purchasing an additional 6,349 shares during the last quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HEICO during the third quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its position in shares of HEICO by 6.1% during the third quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,170,758 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $122,532,000 after acquiring an additional 67,206 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of HEICO by 3,912.5% during the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 321 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of HEICO during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,443,000. 26.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on HEICO from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of HEICO in a report on Friday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on HEICO in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $129.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on HEICO from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. HEICO currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.00.

In related news, Director Alan Schriesheim sold 3,000 shares of HEICO stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.90, for a total transaction of $347,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,383,569.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Frank J. Schwitter sold 300 shares of HEICO stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.22, for a total value of $36,666.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,452.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 8.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HEICO stock opened at $116.13 on Thursday. HEICO Co. has a one year low of $52.01 and a one year high of $141.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $132.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 4.83 and a quick ratio of 2.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.71, a PEG ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.20.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, December 20th. The aerospace company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. HEICO had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 17.57%. The firm had revenue of $426.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.00 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that HEICO Co. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 7th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 6th. HEICO’s payout ratio is currently 6.99%.

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

