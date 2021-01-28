Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Decreases Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 325 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $87,544,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 15,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $796,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $2,558,000. Monarch Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $744,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $783,000 after buying an additional 1,691 shares during the last quarter. 77.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEARCA:EEM opened at $54.29 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $30.09 and a 1-year high of $56.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.30.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

