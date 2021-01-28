Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Buys 206 Shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC lifted its stake in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,713 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in Ball were worth $626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of Ball by 65.6% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in Ball in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Ball in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Ball by 52.2% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Ball by 148.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. 82.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:BLL opened at $85.33 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.91 billion, a PE ratio of 55.05, a PEG ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.46. Ball Co. has a 1-year low of $51.26 and a 1-year high of $102.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $91.49 and its 200-day moving average is $86.23.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 33.14% and a net margin of 4.54%. Ball’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ball Co. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.72%.

In related news, VP Charles E. Baker sold 4,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.35, for a total transaction of $415,879.20. Also, COO Daniel William Fisher sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.52, for a total value of $324,768.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 206,724 shares of company stock valued at $19,560,653 in the last 90 days. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on BLL shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Ball from $104.00 to $112.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on Ball from $104.00 to $112.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Ball from $80.00 to $91.00 in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Ball from $107.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Ball from $84.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.47.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

