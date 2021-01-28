Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Acquires New Stake in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC acquired a new stake in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 6,066 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $891,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 95.4% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 211 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 153.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 289 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 38.9% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 368 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank during the 3rd quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank during the 3rd quarter worth $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

FRC has been the subject of several research reports. Maxim Group lifted their price target on First Republic Bank to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $130.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $116.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $126.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. First Republic Bank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.06.

Shares of NYSE FRC opened at $147.05 on Thursday. First Republic Bank has a 1-year low of $70.06 and a 1-year high of $166.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $147.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.32 billion, a PE ratio of 25.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.06.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The bank reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.08. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 22.95%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that First Republic Bank will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 28th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 27th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is 13.77%.

About First Republic Bank

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

