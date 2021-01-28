Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) Releases Earnings Results

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The auto parts company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.18), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $284.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.42 million. Monro had a return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 2.69%. Monro’s quarterly revenue was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.60 EPS.

NASDAQ MNRO opened at $59.21 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.14 and a 200-day moving average of $49.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.09. Monro has a 52 week low of $37.09 and a 52 week high of $71.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MNRO shares. Truist cut their price objective on Monro from $60.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Monro from $66.00 to $49.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Monro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet raised Monro from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Monro in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.50.

Monro Company Profile

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. It offers range of state inspections services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans; products and services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment.

Earnings History for Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO)

