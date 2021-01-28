Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) Releases Earnings Results

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The auto parts company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.18), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $284.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.42 million. Monro had a return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 2.69%. Monro’s quarterly revenue was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.60 EPS.

NASDAQ MNRO opened at $59.21 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.14 and a 200-day moving average of $49.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.09. Monro has a 52 week low of $37.09 and a 52 week high of $71.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MNRO shares. Truist cut their price objective on Monro from $60.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Monro from $66.00 to $49.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Monro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet raised Monro from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Monro in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.50.

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. It offers range of state inspections services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans; products and services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment.

