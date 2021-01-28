Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) versus ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) Critical Analysis

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) and ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Monolithic Power Systems and ReneSola’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Monolithic Power Systems 19.78% 17.95% 14.33% ReneSola -12.12% 6.09% 2.85%

93.3% of Monolithic Power Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.4% of ReneSola shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.0% of Monolithic Power Systems shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Monolithic Power Systems has a beta of 0.93, suggesting that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ReneSola has a beta of 2.62, suggesting that its stock price is 162% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Monolithic Power Systems and ReneSola’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Monolithic Power Systems $627.92 million 25.26 $108.84 million $2.53 139.03 ReneSola $119.12 million 7.54 -$8.83 million $0.35 67.34

Monolithic Power Systems has higher revenue and earnings than ReneSola. ReneSola is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Monolithic Power Systems, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Monolithic Power Systems and ReneSola, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Monolithic Power Systems 0 0 9 0 3.00 ReneSola 0 0 1 0 3.00

Monolithic Power Systems presently has a consensus price target of $338.60, indicating a potential downside of 3.74%. ReneSola has a consensus price target of $12.00, indicating a potential downside of 49.09%. Given Monolithic Power Systems’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Monolithic Power Systems is more favorable than ReneSola.

Summary

Monolithic Power Systems beats ReneSola on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment. The company also provides lighting control ICs for backlighting that are used in systems, which provide the light source for LCD panels in notebook computers, monitors, car navigation systems, and televisions, as well as for general illumination products. The company sells its products through third-party distributors, and resellers, as well as directly to original equipment manufacturers, original design manufacturers, and electronic manufacturing service providers in China, Taiwan, Europe, Korea, Southeast Asia, Japan, the United States, and internationally. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Kirkland, Washington.

About ReneSola

ReneSola Ltd., through its subsidiaries, develops, builds, operates, and sells solar power projects. It operates through three segments: Solar Power Project Development, EPC Services, and Electricity Generation Revenue. The company also develops community solar gardens; and sells projects rights. In addition, its engineering, and procurement and construction business includes engineering design, procurement of solar modules, balance-of-system components and other components, and construction contracting and management services. Further, the company generates and sells electricity. As of February 28, 2019, it operated approximately 100 solar power projects with an aggregate capacity of 232 MW. ReneSola Ltd. has operations in the United States and Europe. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

