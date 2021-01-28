Monolithic Power Systems (MPWR) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.80 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.01. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 17.95%. The firm had revenue of $259.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.12 million. The company’s revenue was up 53.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. On average, analysts expect Monolithic Power Systems to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of MPWR opened at $351.75 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $15.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.93. Monolithic Power Systems has a twelve month low of $130.12 and a twelve month high of $406.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $363.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $305.45.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is presently 79.05%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MPWR. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $285.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Raymond James boosted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $275.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $270.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $346.00 to $445.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Monolithic Power Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $340.45.

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,919 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.01, for a total transaction of $761,862.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 117,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,664,158.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James C. Moyer sold 1,000 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.70, for a total value of $307,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 263,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,019,871.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 118,247 shares of company stock valued at $42,665,178. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

